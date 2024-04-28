SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Short Interest Update

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the March 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised SGS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

SGS Trading Up 1.5 %

SGS Increases Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGSOY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.07. The stock had a trading volume of 63,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,366. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average is $8.86. SGS has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $10.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were paid a $0.2064 dividend. This is a positive change from SGS’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA provides inspection, testing, and verification services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Business Assurance. The company provides laboratory testing, product inspection and consulting, process assessment, technical and transactional assistance; and automotive, connectivity, softlines and accessories, and hardgoods, toys, and juvenile products, as well as government and trade facilitation services.

