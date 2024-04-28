Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 30,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of RBKB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,881. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $9.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $84.24 million, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp stock. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RBKB Free Report ) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,988 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.26% of Rhinebeck Bancorp worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand, interest bearing demand, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

