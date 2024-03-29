MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Raises Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 6,668.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,946 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 5,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 47,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.28. 1,962,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,592,951. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.58. The stock has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $84.80 and a 12-month high of $103.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.28%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total transaction of $938,651.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,847,899.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,460.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total value of $938,651.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,445 shares in the company, valued at $8,847,899.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,853 shares of company stock worth $8,077,267 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Vertical Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.33.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

