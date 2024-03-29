Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Minerva Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:MRVSY remained flat at $5.40 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.97. Minerva has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $8.86.
Minerva Company Profile
