Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Holdings Cut by Advocate Group LLC

Advocate Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,069 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Patron Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 19,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 383.3% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Citigroup started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.1 %

MDLZ traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.00. 9,931,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,827,783. The stock has a market cap of $95.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.79.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

