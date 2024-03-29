Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Acquired by Advocate Group LLC

Advocate Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PXD. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.0% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.0% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 264 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $2.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $262.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,215,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,217. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $236.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.93. The firm has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.30. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $196.74 and a fifty-two week high of $263.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $2.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total transaction of $522,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,787.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at $11,683,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PXD

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.