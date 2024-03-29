Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Short Interest Update

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,835,500 shares, a decrease of 31.1% from the February 29th total of 4,113,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of SURVF stock remained flat at $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.85.
About Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust
