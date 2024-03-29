Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $270,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,434 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 537,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 216.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 534,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,361,000 after purchasing an additional 365,884 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $16,489,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 277,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,681,000 after purchasing an additional 40,044 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 217,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,733,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

JPEM traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $53.45. The company had a trading volume of 16,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,352. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $54.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

