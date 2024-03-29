Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (VGLT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1998 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VGLT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,167,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,287. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.81. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $67.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 206.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,654,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808,989 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16,250.1% in the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,913,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,071 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,450,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,840 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 452.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 993,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,915,000 after acquiring an additional 814,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,429,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,792,000 after acquiring an additional 408,764 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

