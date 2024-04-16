Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1 – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €1.80 ($1.91) and last traded at €1.82 ($1.94). Approximately 3,316,790 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 3,550,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.88 ($2.00).

The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of €2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.07.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, and London. The company invests in commercial and residential real estate properties. It also engages in hotel, office, and shopping related activities. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

