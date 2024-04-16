Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:REML) Trading 0.2% Higher

Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:REML – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $5.99. Approximately 562,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 620,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.
Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.99.
