DiamondHead (NASDAQ:DHHC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.27

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.27 and last traded at $6.27, with a volume of 13525 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

DiamondHead Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.58.

Institutional Trading of DiamondHead

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondHead by 96.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of DiamondHead by 71.8% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 893,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 373,321 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in DiamondHead by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 772,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 188,241 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in DiamondHead in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in DiamondHead in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

About DiamondHead

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

