Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Short Interest Update

Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,100 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the March 15th total of 169,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 370.3 days.
Forvia Stock Performance
Shares of FURCF stock traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $14.75. 4,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623. Forvia has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $26.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.05.
Forvia Company Profile
