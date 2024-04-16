Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Short Interest Update

Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,100 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the March 15th total of 169,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 370.3 days.

Forvia Stock Performance

Shares of FURCF stock traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $14.75. 4,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623. Forvia has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $26.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.05.

Forvia Company Profile

Forvia SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive technology solutions in France, Germany, other European countries, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Clean Mobility, Electronics, Lighting, and Lifecycle Solutions segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, and comfort solutions, as well as adjustment mechanisms.

