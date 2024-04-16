Short Interest in Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Rises By 8.0%

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 466,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the March 15th total of 431,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Hon Hai Precision Industry Trading Up 0.2 %
HNHPF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.57. The company had a trading volume of 71,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,025. Hon Hai Precision Industry has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.83.
About Hon Hai Precision Industry
