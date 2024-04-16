Geox S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:GXSBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Geox S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:GXSBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,382,300 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the March 15th total of 2,205,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Geox Stock Performance

Shares of GXSBF stock remained flat at $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Geox has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.82.

Get Geox alerts:

Geox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Geox S.p.A. creates, produces, promotes, and distributes footwear and apparel to retailers and end consumers in Italy, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers shoes and apparel under the Geox brand name through multi-brand selling points, mono-brand stores, Geox Shops, and e-commerce channels.

Receive News & Ratings for Geox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.