Short Interest in GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF) Grows By 10.1%

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 412,800 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the March 15th total of 375,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

GMO Payment Gateway Stock Performance

GMYTF remained flat at C$56.49 during trading on Tuesday. GMO Payment Gateway has a one year low of C$41.19 and a one year high of C$56.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$56.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$54.24.

About GMO Payment Gateway

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services and integrated payment related services. The company offers online payment system comprising PG multi-payment service, a payment system that allows to select payment methods, such as credit card payment and CVS payment; Ginko Pay Base System, a smartphone app that enables payments to be made by an immediate debit from the bank account; and GMO-PG processing platform, which helps financial institutions and financial service providers in the business of payment-related services by enabling payment infrastructure building, as well as security and GMO payment after delivery services.

