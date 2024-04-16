Short Interest in GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF) Grows By 10.1%

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 412,800 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the March 15th total of 375,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
GMO Payment Gateway Stock Performance
GMYTF remained flat at C$56.49 during trading on Tuesday. GMO Payment Gateway has a one year low of C$41.19 and a one year high of C$56.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$56.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$54.24.
About GMO Payment Gateway
