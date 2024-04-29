Moon Tropica Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $56.80 Million (CAH)

Moon Tropica (CAH) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. One Moon Tropica token can currently be purchased for $23.22 or 0.00036562 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moon Tropica has a total market cap of $56.80 million and approximately $175,688.57 worth of Moon Tropica was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Moon Tropica has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Moon Tropica

Moon Tropica’s genesis date was December 11th, 2022. Moon Tropica’s total supply is 3,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,446,502 tokens. The official message board for Moon Tropica is blog.moontropica.com. The official website for Moon Tropica is moontropica.com. Moon Tropica’s official Twitter account is @moontropica.

Moon Tropica Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moon Tropica (CAH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Moon Tropica has a current supply of 3,500,000 with 2,236,269 in circulation. The last known price of Moon Tropica is 24.01946323 USD and is up 6.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $318,588.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://moontropica.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moon Tropica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moon Tropica should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moon Tropica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

