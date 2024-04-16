Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF) Short Interest Up 11.7% in March

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the March 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Geodrill Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:GEODF traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $1.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,847. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.39. Geodrill has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $2.68.
About Geodrill
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Geodrill
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Silicon Motion Proves That AI in Motion Stays in Motion
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Undervalued UnitedHealth Group Won’t Be For Long
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- The 5 Stocks Most Sold By Insiders This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.