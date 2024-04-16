Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF) Short Interest Up 11.7% in March

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the March 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Geodrill Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GEODF traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $1.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,847. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.39. Geodrill has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $2.68.

Get Geodrill alerts:

About Geodrill

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Egypt, Chile, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional Navi, water borehole, underground, and horizontal drilling services, as well as reverse circulation and reverse circulation grade control.

Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.