Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Short Interest Up 14.7% in March

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the March 15th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 332,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after buying an additional 111,280 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 352,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after buying an additional 64,727 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 116.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 24,839 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 181,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 16,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:FINX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,973. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.40 and a 200-day moving average of $23.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.20 million, a PE ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.35.

About Global X FinTech Thematic ETF

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

