Litecoin Cash Price Hits $0.0058 on Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 16th. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $4.60 million and approximately $6.30 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Litecoin Cash Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 799,423,919 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
