Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Short Interest Up 15.1% in March

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the March 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFP. Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,855,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,624,000. RPO LLC grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. RPO LLC now owns 223,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 136,538 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 69.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 206,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 84,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 14.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 611,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,251,000 after acquiring an additional 78,677 shares in the last quarter.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance
DFP traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $17.98. The company had a trading volume of 57,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,760. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average of $17.80. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $19.31.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend
About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
