Invera Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Bunge Global by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after acquiring an additional 30,999 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 423.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 42,268 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the third quarter worth about $2,706,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Bunge Global by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 91,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,314,000 after purchasing an additional 32,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BG shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bunge Global from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

NYSE BG traded up $0.75 on Monday, hitting $103.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,246,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,586. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Bunge Global SA has a one year low of $86.10 and a one year high of $116.59.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

