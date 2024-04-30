Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Invera Wealth Advisors LLC

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 82.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 1.3% of Invera Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Accenture by 507.7% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 214.8% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Redburn Atlantic upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $398.00 target price (down previously from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.00.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total transaction of $1,974,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,045,053.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,276,287. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACN stock traded down $4.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $303.16. 4,718,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,463,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.34. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $261.68 and a 12-month high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. Accenture’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

