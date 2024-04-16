Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the March 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Ault Alliance Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN AULT traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.29. 1,313,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,747,258. Ault Alliance has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1,561.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ault Alliance

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ault Alliance stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 510,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 18.10% of Ault Alliance at the end of the most recent reporting period. 41.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ault Alliance Company Profile

Ault Alliance, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides customized solutions for the military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through eight segments: Energy and Infrastructure, Technology and Finance, SMC, BNI, GIGA, TurnOnGreen, AGREE, and Ault Disruptive.

