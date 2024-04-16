Short Interest in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Rises By 14.6%

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the March 15th total of 3,020,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Calix Trading Down 0.2 %

CALX stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.37. 1,282,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,476. Calix has a one year low of $29.08 and a one year high of $53.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.27 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.04.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Calix had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $264.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Calix will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calix

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Calix in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Calix in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Calix by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Calix in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Calix by 483.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Calix from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Calix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Featured Stories

