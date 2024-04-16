Short Interest in Daxor Co. (NASDAQ:DXR) Declines By 13.6%

Daxor Co. (NASDAQ:DXR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the March 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Daxor Stock Performance

Shares of Daxor stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.55. 577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,441. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average is $8.57. Daxor has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $13.13.

Get Daxor alerts:

About Daxor

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing. The company develops and markets BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, a diagnostic blood test to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms for used in a broad range of medical and surgical conditions.

Receive News & Ratings for Daxor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daxor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.