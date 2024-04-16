ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Short Interest Update

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 802,800 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the March 15th total of 928,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

ESSA Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ EPIX traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $7.43. The stock had a trading volume of 17,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,466. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.94. ESSA Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $11.67. The company has a market cap of $328.70 million, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.62.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. Research analysts predict that ESSA Pharma will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ESSA Pharma

About ESSA Pharma

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 528.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company's lead candidate EPI-7386, an androgen receptor based resistance mechanisms that develop in patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

