ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Short Interest Update

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 802,800 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the March 15th total of 928,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.
ESSA Pharma Price Performance
NASDAQ EPIX traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $7.43. The stock had a trading volume of 17,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,466. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.94. ESSA Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $11.67. The company has a market cap of $328.70 million, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.62.
ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. Research analysts predict that ESSA Pharma will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of ESSA Pharma
About ESSA Pharma
ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company's lead candidate EPI-7386, an androgen receptor based resistance mechanisms that develop in patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ESSA Pharma
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Silicon Motion Proves That AI in Motion Stays in Motion
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Undervalued UnitedHealth Group Won’t Be For Long
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- The 5 Stocks Most Sold By Insiders This Year
Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.