ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) Stock Price Down 4.8%

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $68.51 and last traded at $72.09. Approximately 938,268 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,608,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.76.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.17 and a 200-day moving average of $50.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the third quarter worth $1,831,000. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 1,025.7% during the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 172,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,000 after acquiring an additional 156,873 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $476,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the first quarter worth about $705,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 39.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 10,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (KOLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index that tracks natural gas by holding one second month futures contract at a time. KOLD was launched on Oct 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

