ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2024

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLDGet Free Report)’s stock price were down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $68.51 and last traded at $72.09. Approximately 938,268 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,608,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.76.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.17 and a 200-day moving average of $50.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the third quarter worth $1,831,000. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 1,025.7% during the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 172,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,000 after acquiring an additional 156,873 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $476,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the first quarter worth about $705,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 39.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 10,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (KOLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index that tracks natural gas by holding one second month futures contract at a time. KOLD was launched on Oct 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.