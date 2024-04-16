Short Interest in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) Declines By 13.4%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the March 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DWAW traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.96. 1,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,874. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.42 and its 200-day moving average is $33.83. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.75 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50. The company has a market cap of $74.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 124,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after buying an additional 18,866 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 240.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 102.6% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 213.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (DWAW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap index. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that follows a proprietary rules-based momentum strategy and seeks long-term capital appreciation. DWAW was launched on Dec 26, 2019 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

