Short Interest in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Expands By 16.3%

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,350,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the March 15th total of 8,040,000 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Hyliion Price Performance

Shares of HYLN stock remained flat at $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 615,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.72. Hyliion has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $2.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.06.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Hyliion had a negative net margin of 7,004.36% and a negative return on equity of 31.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hyliion will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hyliion Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Hyliion by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hyliion in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Hyliion by 1,107.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Hyliion in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

