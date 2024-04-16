Short Interest in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Expands By 16.3%

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,350,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the March 15th total of 8,040,000 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.
Hyliion Price Performance
Shares of HYLN stock remained flat at $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 615,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.72. Hyliion has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $2.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.06.
Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Hyliion had a negative net margin of 7,004.36% and a negative return on equity of 31.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hyliion will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.
