Short Interest in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Declines By 13.5%

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,830,000 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the March 15th total of 4,430,000 shares. Currently, 10.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 812,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.25.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Caroline Grace purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $991,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,449.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Caroline Grace purchased 17,500 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,449.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jorge A. Caballero acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.80 per share, with a total value of $113,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,421.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 26,626 shares of company stock worth $1,516,899. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE AMN traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.82. The company had a trading volume of 618,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,872. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.22 and its 200-day moving average is $69.05. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $112.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.22.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $818.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.14 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 38.29%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Featured Stories

