Short Interest in FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Decreases By 7.8%

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,500 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the March 15th total of 134,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Insider Activity

In other FVCBankcorp news, Chairman David W. Pijor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $58,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,010 shares in the company, valued at $5,240,617.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FVCBankcorp news, Director Phillip R. Wills III sold 29,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $369,880.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,901.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David W. Pijor sold 5,000 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $58,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 446,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,240,617.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,406 shares of company stock worth $988,782. 13.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FVCBankcorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FVCBankcorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in FVCBankcorp by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FVCBankcorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in FVCBankcorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 43.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

FVCBankcorp Price Performance

FVCB traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $10.39. 4,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,989. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. FVCBankcorp has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $15.39. The firm has a market cap of $185.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.95 and a beta of 0.21.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $16.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FVCBankcorp will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

