Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,898 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 0.8% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.90.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.26 on Tuesday, hitting $168.58. 6,386,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,614,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.64. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $177.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,030,317.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,030,317.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total value of $1,373,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,747,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,360 shares of company stock worth $7,184,678 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.