Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Telecom Argentina Stock Performance
Telecom Argentina stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $7.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.99. Telecom Argentina has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $8.87.
Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.24) by $0.08. Telecom Argentina had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telecom Argentina will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telecom Argentina
About Telecom Argentina
Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Telecom Argentina
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Silicon Motion Proves That AI in Motion Stays in Motion
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Undervalued UnitedHealth Group Won’t Be For Long
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- The 5 Stocks Most Sold By Insiders This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.