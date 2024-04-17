Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Shares Sold by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC decreased its stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 254,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,776 shares during the quarter. Blue Owl Capital accounts for approximately 1.6% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,767,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,425 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,199,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,941 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,119,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,155,000 after purchasing an additional 183,098 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,301,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,538,000 after purchasing an additional 204,662 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,240,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,701,000 after purchasing an additional 238,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Blue Owl Capital stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,839,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,454,875. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $19.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.10, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.27.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $494.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 560.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on OWL shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Owl Capital

In related news, major shareholder Path Solutions 2020 L.P Glide sold 4,500,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $71,145,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

