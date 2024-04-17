Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Sold by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 159,488 shares during the period. Golub Capital BDC makes up 2.1% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $5,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,050,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,363,000 after purchasing an additional 92,007 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,978,000 after acquiring an additional 497,391 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,545,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,438,000 after acquiring an additional 77,128 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,275,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,378,000 after acquiring an additional 113,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 304.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,083,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,572 shares during the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $16.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.57.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 48.94%. The firm had revenue of $164.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.93 million. As a group, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Golub Capital BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

