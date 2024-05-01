Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Takes $213,000 Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 47,016.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,505,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,655 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 50,563.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 963,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,796,000 after purchasing an additional 961,212 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,301,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,656.0% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 303,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,137,000 after buying an additional 292,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $122,938,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY stock traded down $9.52 on Tuesday, reaching $522.76. The stock had a trading volume of 801,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,658. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $558.34. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $535.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $501.00.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.