Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 36,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of VEA traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.46. 10,082,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,509,882. The stock has a market cap of $126.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.16. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $50.36.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

