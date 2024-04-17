Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Trading 1% Higher

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Free Report) shares rose 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.40. Approximately 28,970 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 48,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.59.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEAF. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 481.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 594,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 155,100 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P raised its holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 225.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 39,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 27,472 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

