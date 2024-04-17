Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Trading 1% Higher

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Free Report) shares rose 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.40. Approximately 28,970 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 48,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.59.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.
Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.
