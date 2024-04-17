SIMEC Atlantis Energy (LON:SAE) Stock Price Down 5.6%

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited (LON:SAE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.81 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01). Approximately 291,815 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 905,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.90 ($0.01).
SIMEC Atlantis Energy Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 533.60. The company has a market capitalization of £6.14 million, a PE ratio of 85.00 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.08.
About SIMEC Atlantis Energy
SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited engages in the design, construction, installation, testing, operation, and maintenance of power projects in the United Kingdom and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Turbine and Engineering Service, and Project Development. It is involved in the tidal power generation; designs, supply, and maintenance of tidal turbines; and hydro development services.
