AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Shares Down 0.7%

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 292.50 ($3.64) and last traded at GBX 295 ($3.67). Approximately 474,320 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 580,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 297 ($3.70).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AJB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.61) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Get AJ Bell alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AJ Bell

AJ Bell Trading Down 0.7 %

AJ Bell Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 7.16. The company has a market cap of £1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,735.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 305.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 293.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a GBX 7.25 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a yield of 2.81%. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,470.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Peter Birch sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 327 ($4.07), for a total transaction of £55,590 ($69,202.04). In related news, insider Simon Turner sold 27,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($3.83), for a total transaction of £83,982.36 ($104,546.69). Also, insider Peter Birch sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 327 ($4.07), for a total transaction of £55,590 ($69,202.04). Insiders own 33.23% of the company’s stock.

AJ Bell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which offers advisers and clients service, easy-to-use functionality, and a comprehensive investment range at competitive prices; and AJ Bell, an investment platform. It also provides Touch by AJ Bell, an investment platform which help advisers to streamline their businesses with investment solutions delivered and managed digitally on their clients' smartphones; and Dodl by AJ Bell, an investment app.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AJ Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJ Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.