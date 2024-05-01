Fiducient Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.5% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $2.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.39. 3,229,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,324,656. The company has a market capitalization of $76.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $111.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.70.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

