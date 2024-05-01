Stonegate Investment Group LLC Acquires 127,475 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1,162.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 127,475 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $39,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $690,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 8,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. SVB Leerink cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.40.

Amgen Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $273.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,476,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,730. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $274.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.37. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $329.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

