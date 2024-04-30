Brighton Jones LLC Has $20.69 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,575 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises 0.9% of Brighton Jones LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $20,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Excalibur Management Corp grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.9% during the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 3.1% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded down $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,471,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,340,923. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $128.68. The company has a market capitalization of $139.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.33.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Williams Trading restated a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.26.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

