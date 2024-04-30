PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.36

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 1.355 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27.

PepsiCo has increased its dividend by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 52 years. PepsiCo has a dividend payout ratio of 57.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PepsiCo to earn $8.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.4%.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $175.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,452,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,806,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $241.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.05. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.42.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PEP

About PepsiCo

(Get Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.