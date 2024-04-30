Brighton Jones LLC Has $17.77 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.7% of Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 74,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after buying an additional 20,754 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,569,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,927,000 after acquiring an additional 142,039 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 156,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 158,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.21. 18,980,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,114,498. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $80.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

