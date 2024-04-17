Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $104.03 and last traded at $104.39. Approximately 2,274 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 5,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.98.

Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.32. The company has a market capitalization of $167.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 221.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF during the first quarter worth about $209,000.

About Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF

The Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (GVIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the 50 most-frequently held US companies selected from the portfolios of hedge funds. GVIP was launched on Nov 1, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

