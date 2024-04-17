RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Shares Up 0.6%

RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.35. 7,604 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 230% from the average session volume of 2,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

RTL Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.59.

RTL Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. RTL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.30%.

RTL Group Company Profile

RTL Group SA, an entertainment company, operates television (TV) channels and radio stations, and provides streaming services in Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The RTL Deutschland segment operates TV, streaming, radio, digital, and publishing; owns TV channels, magazines, podcasts, and various digital offerings; and radio groups, including Antenne Bayern and Radio Hamburg.

