First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Shares Up 0.2%

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.20 and last traded at $40.00. Approximately 1,292,096 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,162,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.94.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 14,018 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 7.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 119,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares during the period.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

