3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT – Get Free Report) were down 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.68 and last traded at $20.71. Approximately 14,011 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.81.
3D Printing ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
The company has a market capitalization of $122.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.32.
3D Printing ETF Company Profile
